Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.90.

Teleflex stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.31. 270,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,948. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

