TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 79,970 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 201 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,647.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $17,010.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.95.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

