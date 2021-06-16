Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

