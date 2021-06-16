Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L Brands were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 161.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

