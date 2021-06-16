Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

