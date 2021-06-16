Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,886 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

