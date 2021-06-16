TD Securities Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$41.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

