TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.05. The stock has a market cap of $324.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

