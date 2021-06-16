TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.29. 5,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

