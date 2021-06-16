TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 600 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. 70,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

