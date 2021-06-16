TCTC Holdings LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 162.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 450,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 90,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.