TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. 13,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

