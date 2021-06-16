TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

