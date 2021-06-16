TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.65

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 39412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 64,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 133,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

