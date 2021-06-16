Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $231.43. 142,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

