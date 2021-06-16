Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TWNI)

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.