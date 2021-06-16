Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,523.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $7,523.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00033238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00178539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00933614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,966.55 or 1.00225175 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

