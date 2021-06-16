Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $103.57 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00431100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,091,851 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

