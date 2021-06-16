Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.09. 649,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,422. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $184.22 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.