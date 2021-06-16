Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,768 shares of company stock worth $8,558,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

