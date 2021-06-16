Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Inogen worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -298.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,142. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

