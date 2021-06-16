Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $987.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

