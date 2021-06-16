Swiss National Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period.

Triumph Group stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

