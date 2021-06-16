Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,204,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

