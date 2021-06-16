Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.24

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 11603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

