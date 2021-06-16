Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 892,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.