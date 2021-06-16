Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.17, but opened at $44.27. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 107,664 shares traded.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

