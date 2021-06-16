Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Down 37.5%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s share price fell 37.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

