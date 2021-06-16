Strike (STRK) Price Hits $47.03

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.03 or 0.00117510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $136.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00144444 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00177607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.46 or 0.00938107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,133.11 or 1.00273420 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,685 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

