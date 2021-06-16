Strategic Equity Management Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Equity Management cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 0.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. 206,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

