Strategic Equity Management Has $10.37 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. 8,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

