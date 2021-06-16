Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,323 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 712% compared to the average daily volume of 409 put options.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

