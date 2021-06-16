Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $62,548,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

