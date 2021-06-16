Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $58.24. 45,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,611,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,319 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,313 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

