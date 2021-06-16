Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.71

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,681 shares of company stock worth $2,486,428 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

