stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00143967 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00178432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00934715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,147.44 or 0.99739750 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

