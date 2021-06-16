Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stericycle stock opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

