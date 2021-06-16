StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
STEP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.