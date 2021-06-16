Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $71.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

