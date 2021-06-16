State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 620 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.