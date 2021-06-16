State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Taseko Mines worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

