State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

