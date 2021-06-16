State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,333 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

