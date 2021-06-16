State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $586,388. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

