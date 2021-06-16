State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $470,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 275.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BancFirst by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

