State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Ryerson worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ryerson stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

