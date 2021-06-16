State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at $272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 92.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

