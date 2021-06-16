State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 880 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

ARR stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading increased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

