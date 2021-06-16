State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 4,641 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

