State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cowen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

COWN stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.